The Encore Musical Theatre Company Hosts Virtual Holiday Special

This year has had its ups and downs, but that hasn’t stopped The Encore Musical Theatre Company from bringing some holiday cheer. On Thursday, December 17, 2020, at 7:00 PM, The Encore will be hosting their first virtual Holiday Special.

“We wanted to show our patrons that we are deeply grateful for their continued support by putting together this special. Being unable to put on shows and concerts has been difficult for us. We truly miss our community and want to bring everyone together, even if that means doing so virtually,” said Dan Cooney, Co-Founder/Producing Artistic Director for The Encore.

Access to watch the special will be distributed by The Encore team and posted to their website on the day of the event. Community members are welcome to view the show by visiting The Encore’s YouTube channel. Ticket purchases are not required, but contributions to the company are greatly appreciated.

“We aren’t requiring folks to purchase tickets because we want everyone to be able to enjoy the show. We will, however, be providing a link on our website for guests to contribute as they see fit. Contributions of any amount are profoundly appreciated, as we have been closed for several months now, and are still undergoing our expansion to the historic Copeland building at 7714 Ann Arbor Street,” added Cooney.

The special will include holiday-themed musical numbers, and will have featured performances by several Encore favorites, including Dan Cooney, Jessica Grové, Thalia Schramm, Sarah Stevens and more.

If there’s one thing that’s for certain, it’s that we could all use some extra cheer this year. Be sure to tune in for The Encore Musical Theatre Company’s Holiday Special for a wonderful evening full of warmth, fun, and holiday tradition!