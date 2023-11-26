Slow Start Dooms Dexter Hockey in Loss

The Dexter hockey team could not overcome a slow start as the Dreadnaughts fell to Ann Arbor Skyline 5-2 in its Thanksgiving Eve matchup last week.

Skyline would take a 2-0 lead in the first period with a pair of goals just 56 seconds apart to force the Dreadnaughts to play from behind.

The lead grew in the second when a Dexter skater slipped on the ice and lost the puck. Skyline capitalized by picking up the loose puck and firing a shot home to make it 3-0.

The Eagles would push the lead to 4-0 with a power play goal at the 11-minute mark of the period.

Dexter would try to make a game of it in the third with power play goals from Cameron Enyedy and Jack Burke but it wasn’t enough with Skyline pulling out the 5-2 win.

Enyedy, Jacob Wilson, Quinn Newton, and Jack Dubuque picked up assists, while Cade Stock stopped 20 shots in net for the Dreads.

Dexter fell to 1-1 and returns to action Wednesday night against Rochester Stoney Creek at Vets at 7:00 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson



