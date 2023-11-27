Avalon’s Hilltop View Apts Receives Edson Tax Credit Award

From Avalon

Last week, the Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition announced that Hilltop View Apartments in Dexter, Mich., is a 2023 recipient of the Charles L. Edson Tax Credit Excellence Award in the Housing for Veterans of the Arme Services category.

Senator Debbie Stabenow presented the award to Wendy Carty-Saxon, Avalon’s Director of Real Estate Development, at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Edson Award recognizes affordable housing initiatives and organizations that have demonstrated impactful use of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC).

Hilltop View Apartments provides 24 affordable homes to veterans, formerly homeless individuals, and low-income residents of Dexter. The property was developed with financing facilitated by the National Equity Fund and made possible through local support from our partner, Faith In Action, and the City of Dexter.

Image: Affordable Housing Tax Credit Coalition