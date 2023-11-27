Scio Township takes a position on annexation request

Scio Township has made its position official on the annexation request that’s now before the Dexter City Council.

At its Nov. 14 meeting, the Scio Township Board put forth a resolution expressing the township's position “on the Application for Annexation by the City of Dexter of Approximately 45 Acres of the ‘Sloan-Kingsley’ Property.”

The request has been made by Baker Road Land Holdings LLC. The city of Dexter has not yet made a formal decision on the request, but it is expected to review the request and consider the matter at the Nov. 27 city council meeting.

The application for annexation was submitted to the City of Dexter this past May. It’s asking for Dexter to annex into the city 45 acres of land that is currently in Scio Township. The application proposal wants to develop a single family housing residential neighborhood on that land.

According to the city of Dexter, the property proposed for annexation is adjacent to and would be contiguous with the Dexter Crossing Residential subdivision, which is located on the southern boundary of the city.

According to the proposal, access to the site would be provided via extensions of Carrington Drive and the existing Wellington Drive stub road. The Dexter Crossing Residential subdivision is a fully developed area of the city of Dexter, with public water and sanitary sewer services.

The 45 acres in question, as currently designated by Scio, is zoned agriculture.

According to the request, if the land was annexed the planners would then request its zoning be changed to one family residential. The plan for the 45 acres wants to see a neighborhood very much like Dexter Crossing built on it. The proposed development wants to be served by the existing city water and sanitary sewer service connections from Dexter Crossing.

The 45 acres has been part of a larger 243- acre combined parcel. But the request wants to have the 45 acres in question be annexed and split off while the remaining property would remain in Scio.

The Sun Times News reached out to Scio Township Supervisor Will Hathaway to ask about the township’s position.

He said the township's position is spelled out in the resolution adopted by the Board of Trustees.

“To paraphrase, Scio doesn't view the proposed annexation as a way to further our goals for land preservation, access to natural open space or the creation of non-motorized pathways. Scio isn't going to discuss the annexation proposal further until the City of Dexter takes action on it,” Hathaway said.

The Scio Township resolution says in part:

Scio Township and the City of Dexter appointed annexation representatives to discuss the request; and

WHEREAS, the Scio Township and City of Dexter annexation representatives held several meetings to discuss the possible annexation; and

WHEREAS, Scio Township and the City of Dexter have expressed their desire to maintain their good relationship; and

WHEREAS, the Scio Township Land Preservation Commission has recommended the entire parcel (H-08-08-300-001) for preservation by the Township; and

WHEREAS, the Scio Township annexation representatives have not identified the potential annexation as furthering, or meeting its goals for open space preservation or pathways; and

WHEREAS, the Scio Township Board recognizes the importance of ongoing communication with the City of Dexter regarding planning issues that cross the boundaries of our jurisdiction; and

WHEREAS, after deliberation and discussion, the Scio Township Board wishes to express its official position on the annexation application to the City of Dexter.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED THAT, the Scio Township Board agrees that the proposed annexation request does not promote or meet Township goals of open space preservation or pathways.

AND BE IT FINALLY RESOLVED THAT, until a formal request for annexation of the property is received from the City of Dexter, Scio Township Board of Trustees declines to engage in further discussions regarding the City of Dexter’s pending application dated May 17, 2023 from Baker Road Land Holdings, LLC.