Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists teams up with Back to Action Physical Therapy

Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists has partnered with Back to Action Physical Therapy to bring their award-winning physical therapy care to its new location at 3921 Jackson Road.

The merger, which officially formed on Dec. 1, has brought together these well-established and locally-owned companies who bring with them over 45 years of excellent patient care and experience.

The location, formerly known as the Back to Action Physical Therapy clinic, changed after Renee Kirbs, the former owner, did some soul searching.

Here’s the note she posted on the ORS website about the change:

“After a great deal of soul searching, I realized that I needed to find a company that could help me achieve my goals during the final chapter of my career in physical therapy. While I feel that I continue to have much to offer to my patients as well as to the profession, I felt that joining forces with a highly respected organization would help me to achieve those goals.

“I was fortunate to become introduced to an organization named Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists who shared the same philosophies which I have strived to achieve throughout my entrepreneurial endeavors. This would provide me with the opportunity to continue to service my patients in the clinic/community I have grown to become so completely committed. After several months of meeting and sharing ideas, I knew that together with their expertise and highly experienced staff of physical therapists, we could provide the most comprehensive physical therapy services to the Ann Arbor Community.”

“On December 1st, 2020 we merged to form Orthopedic Rehab Specialists’s 11th outpatient physical therapy clinic. I want all of my past and future patients to know that I will continue to be here for them but now better than ever. This merger will allow me to focus on all of you solely while knowing that all aspects of the business are in the hands of experts.”

Kirbs is being joined by ORS physical therapist, David Arend, Doctor of Physical Therapy, who will be assisting with the transition as the facility manager of this clinic.

In describing the new clinic, Arend said what makes ORS so unique is that they strive to tailor their rehab programs around the patients and their own specific needs.

“Our welcoming and patient-centered approach, along with an empathetic and energetic staff, helps to provide comfort to those who are going through challenging and painful times in their lives,” Arend said. “Our aim is to create lifelong relationships to foster health promotion, injury prevention, and assistance during times of injury and dysfunction.”

He said the staff is diverse in their areas of expertise and the clinic hours are more expansive than most other physical therapy companies.

“We are flexible in our scheduling to fit around your busy work schedule,” said Arend.

Like Kirbs, Arend has a lot of hands-on capability and knowledge.

Eight years ago, he said he was fortunate enough to have been hired by Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists right after graduating Physical Therapy school. He said it has been a great experience ever since.

“Specifically, I have been able to learn and grow as a clinician, in an environment that puts the needs of the patient first,” Arend said. “This “patient-first” atmosphere gives us clinicians the flexibility to adapt to our patients needs, on a patient by patient basis, while doing so in a warm and friendly environment.”

Because ORS greatly values continuing education and growth, and facilitates this based on the interests of the clinician and through continuing education, Arend said he’s been able gain a depth of knowledge in manual therapy, vestibular and balance dysfunction, temporomandibular dysfunction (TMJ), and well obtain advanced training in dry needling.

“I have treated patients across the lifespan, and value patient education focused overall health and wellness,” he said.

The services the Ann Arbor clinic offers is a vast array of Physical Therapy including: exercise based training, manual therapy, dry needling, myofacial decompression (cupping), vestibular and balance training.

They treat conditions such as: neck pain, back pain, joint and muscle pain relating to the shoulder, hand, elbow, knee, ankle, and foot as well as vestibular and balance disorders, and TMJ.

As a longtime Washtenaw county resident, Arend said he’s thrilled to be able to serve the local communities.

To learn more or request an appointment, go to https://www.orsmi.com/ann-arbor

or call 734-665-1626.

The clinic is across from the movie theater and Bel-Mark Lanes bowling alley in the Jackson Centre plaza, just south of I-94 next to Dunning Toyota at 3921 Jackson Rd.