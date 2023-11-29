Webster Twp Preserves 144 Acres on Gregory Rd

The Webster Township Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program recently closed on a conservation easement purchase from the John Orr Trust.

The property is just over 144 acres in size with frontage on the north side of Gregory Rd. east of Huron River Dr. It is comprised almost entirely of prime and locally important agricultural soils, along with 12 acres of woods. The property is bordered by permanently protected land to the east and south and expands a block of conserved land now totaling 846 acres. The conservation easement ensures that the land will never be developed but it remains in private ownership and is not open to the public.

The Orr farm was purchased from Darrel and Ella Heidt by John Orr in 1969 as an investment. Over the years the Orr family became attached to the land resulting in parcels being gifted to Mr. Orr’s daughters. Both built their primary residences on their sites and continue to live there. Throughout the years the farm property was rented out for the planting and harvesting of crops.

Conservation easements are permanent deed restrictions on the use of a property. Purchasing easements costs less than buying the property, and keeps the property on the tax rolls and contributing to the local economy.

In addition to Webster Township’s dedicated land preservation millage, funding support was supplied by the Washtenaw County Natural Area Preservation Program, the federal Agricultural Conservation Easement Program and the State of Michigan Agricultural Preservation Fund. Webster’s share was 8% of the appraised value purchase price.

Webster Township’s land preservation program is funded by a dedicated millage which voters passed initially in 2005 and renewed twice, all by large margins. The Township has attracted over $15 million of matching funds from other sources, a rate of over $5 to $1 of its own. With this project the Township program has been involved in protecting 2,682 acres, with more projects set to close in the coming months.

Photos courtesy of Barry Lonik