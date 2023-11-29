Dexter Township is offering free passes to Hudson Mills

Dexter Township is offering residents a very cool opportunity to enjoy one of the best parks around.

The township announced on Nov. 28, that each home in Dexter Township has the chance to get a free 2024 Hudson Mills Metropark Annual Pass.

The announcement said:

“Dexter Township is a rural community not maintaining any parks, walking paths or recreational areas within our borders. However, we do have a 1,500-acre Metropark, Hudson Mills, in our township. Rather than take on the long-term financial commitment of obtaining land, developing a park, and maintaining the space, we would like to offer each home in our township (1) one FREE Annual Pass (2024) to Hudson Mills Metropark. This is a space to unwind, enjoy the hiking or biking trails, play golf and disc golf, listen to the flow of the river or just canoe down the river, and reconnect and energize with nature.”

The offer by the township is a limited time offer and expires March 29, 2024.

Here’s how it works:

Send an email to info@dextertownship.org stating your request with your Name, Age, Address. Phone number and email address. All information must be present in your email.

An email response will be sent verifying your request and notifying you if you qualify and how you will or can receive your pass.

One (1) pass per Dexter Township home address: garages, empty parcels or other structures on separate parcels do not qualify.

Limited time offer – EXPIRES March 29, 2024 – email requests must be received by midnight on 3/29/24.

Residents accepting this pass will automatically be enrolled in the Twp’s “in the loop” email updates

Dexter Township is asking those interested to not go to township hall or Hudson Mills to obtain your free pass. Township officials say email requests will be faster and easier to batch and distribute the passes, and they do not have staff to handle in-person requests.

Hudson Mills is located at 8801 N. Territorial Road.

Its webpage describes the park this way:

“Discover the best of the Huron River at Hudson Mills Metropark. This park features some of the most picturesque spots on the Huron and is popular with anglers, hikers and paddlers alike. Spend your day navigating the greens of our 18-hole, par-71 golf course or spin by to play two 24-hole disc golf courses. Hikers and bikers have access to well-maintained trails that connect to downtown Dexter and sports enthusiasts will find plenty of space to play ball. In winter, our cross-country ski trails provide great ways to stay fit.”