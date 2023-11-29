Free Mindfulness Meditation Opportunities in Dexter

Are you curious about the buzz regarding mindfulness meditation? Whether you have never tried meditation, are a beginner, or frequently meditate, Mindful Dexter was created with everyone in mind and offers multiple free meditation sessions each month. Come join us, in community as together we practice skills that help us better cope with and navigate the challenges of being human.

The group meets in-person at the Dexter District Library on the second Saturday of each month at 9:30 am, September through July for an hour-long meditation and discussion. The next meeting will be on December 9. The group also offers two shorter online sessions each month. On the third Thursday of the month (next session, December 21) at 7:30 pm, and on the last Monday of each month at 12:00 noon, the group presents shorter, half-hour meditation sessions via Zoom. Please note, the December Monday session will be canceled due to the holidays.

In December, the group will host a bonus, in-person session at the Dexter Wellness Center on Tuesday, December 5 at 1:00 pm. The bonus session is presented in conjunction with the Dexter Senior Center, will run an hour and a half, and is designed to demystify mindfulness meditation and provide guided learning for beginners.

Visit the Mindful Dexter Facebook page at facebook.com/mindfuldexter to register and find the links to current online sessions. Everyone is welcome to drop in for any of these free, in-person or online sessions.

Mindful Dexter is here to support individuals at all levels to build and strengthen this cognitive, life enhancing skill. Mindfulness meditation has deep roots in cultures and traditions across the globe and is scientifically proven to have multiple benefits including improving sleep, emotional regulation, the ability to focus, reducing anxiety and depression and increasing our ability to respond with more skill and compassion.

Sessions are free, non-religious and guided by certified instructors in a welcoming, open and non-judgmental space. Through the support of the 5 Healthy Towns Dexter Wellness Coalition and in partnership with the Dexter District Library and the Dexter Wellness Center, Mindful Dexter has been offering these meditation sessions for over five years. The group is always looking to attract new participants.

For more information, follow the Mindful Dexter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mindfuldexter

for monthly schedules and updates. The group also sends out monthly reminders via e-mail. To join the e-mail list, please visit the group’s website at https://www.dexterwellness.org/services/community-programs/mindful-dexter/.