Dreads Roll Over Walled Lake Northern in Season Opener

The Dexter boys' basketball team used a big second half to pull away for a 66-34 season opening win over Walled Lake Northern Tuesday night.

The young Dreadnaughts with just two seniors on the team jumped out to a quick 15-8 lead after one quarter.

Northern would keep things close in the second, but the Dreads outscore the Knights 14-12 to push the lead to 29-20 at the half.

Dexter played near perfect ball in the third to put the game away. The Dreads defense clamped down and held WLN scoreless in the third and the offense went on a 20-0 run to take a commanding 49-20 lead after three and cruised in the fourth for the win.

The Dreads roster consists of the two seniors and eight juniors, but just one of the juniors has varsity experience. The team also had three sophomores on the squad.

"We have leaders at every level," Coach Jason Rushton said. 'We were very proud to see that tonight and this early early in the season for this group. We'll definitely work to build off of this and continue to get a little better tomorrow.

Hot shooting Jack Richards led the Dreads by hitting five of six from the three-point arch and finished with a team high 17 points.

Garrett Sharp finished with 16 points, including 12 in the first half for the Dreadnaughts.

Marcus Keeler added eight points, while Jack Meeker and Jack DeMerell chipped in with seven each.

Will Simpson scored five, Gabe Rychener four, Ben Murphy three, Scott Smith and Haden Harm two each.

Dexter returns to action Tuesday night when they host Michigan Collegiate at 7:00 PM.