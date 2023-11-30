A new restaurant, Maya Mexican Restaurant, is planned to go in Scio Township

In its plan to bring a new offering to the community, the proposed new restaurant named Maya Mexican Restaurant cleared an important hurdle at the November 28, Scio Township Board meeting.

At the meeting, a public hearing was held to offer an opportunity for comment on a liquor license request from the owners of Gran Maya, LLC, to be located at 497 N. Zeeb Road. Later in the meeting, the township board reviewed the liquor license application and recommended it be considered for approval by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission.

According to Scio Township, the applicant sought township support for a "DDA" liquor license.

The township planners’ review concluded: "Based on the additional information provided as outlined in Chapter 4 of the Scio Township Codified Ordinances, Alcoholic Liquors, we find the liquor license request for 497 N. Zeeb/Gran Maya, LLC to be complete meeting all of the standards outlined in the zoning and general law ordinances of the Township."

As part of their township application process, Gran Maya LLC presented an Operational Plan for the Proposed Business Location: 497 N Zeeb. The owners are listed as Jesus A Mendez and Nancy Castro while the manager is Leopoldo Cobian. The proposed Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. -10 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Gran Maya said in this plan, “Dear Scio Liquor Control Committee, Thank you for the opportunity to present our proposed business development and operational plan, at the aforementioned location, for your review and consideration. Item ff: It is our intention to establish a full-service family restaurant offering Mexican cuisine along with beer, wine, and mixed spirits drinks. The proposed establishment will be well kept, maintained, and decorated in order to provide an inviting and relaxing atmosphere for our guests. On a broader view, the establishment will be well operated, managed using best practices, and in accordance will all local, state, and federal regulations. Our overreaching goal is to contribute to Scio Township’s economic activity, revenue, and appeal as a destination which in turn will benefit our establishment.”

In providing some history and background, Gran Maya LLC said

“Although the Gran Maya LLC company has been newly established, it will be managed and operated by an experienced group of family members who have been in the restaurant industry for many years. Specifically, Jesus and Nancy have been in the industry for over thirteen years and currently operate similar establishments in Kentucky and Tennessee. Leopoldo has been in the industry since his 15th birthday and has operated similar establishments for over sixteen years. Leopoldo currently operates the following restaurants in Michigan which are similar in size, scope, and offerings to the proposed location.

· Mi Zarape II LLC- 7025 E Michigan Ave, Ste H, Saline, MI 48176

· El Tapatio Taqueria Restaurante LLC- 3045 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

The management team is seasoned and well versed on industry best practices, applicable laws and regulations, and delicious Mexican cuisine.”