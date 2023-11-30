Dexter Community Fund Awards Grants to Local Nonprofits

The Dexter Community Fund (DCF), a permanent community endowment at the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, recently completed its annual grant cycle and distributed $19,500 to local non-profit organizations. The DCF Advisory Committee reviewed grant requests and awarded grants to eight organizations.

Ballet Chelsea to support the continued operation of the Adaptive Dance Program (ADP) in Dexter. Classes are held at various locations in the Dexter community that support special education and enrichment.

– For a pilot social work/complex care management service for members.

– For the purchase and training of a support dog for Mill Creek Middle School. Webster Township Historical Society for the addition of signs for the Village and its buildings.

These grants addressed community needs identified by a Community Needs Assessment conducted earlier this year: 1) Services/programs for youth and seniors; 2) Mental health services for youth and adults; 3) Food/housing insecurity; 4) Improved recreation opportunities; and 5) Programs to enhance arts and culture.

Elena Lundy & Jill Boydston (DCF), Lori Sprague & Andrew Thomas (Dexter Community Orchestra), Melanie Szawara & Rachael Baldwin (DCF)

To date, the Dexter Community Fund has awarded grants to sixteen local nonprofits – Center for Independent Living, Children’s Literacy Network, Dexter Area Historical Society, Encore Musical Theatre, Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan, GrieveWell, His Eye is on the Sparrow, Legacy Land Conservancy and those named above.

Anne Donevan & Melissa Joy (DCF), Abby Briggs & Jennifer DeGregorio (DCP) & Rachael Baldwin (DCF)

DCF grants are made possible by the permanent endowment at AAACF, established with the generous donations of community members. As the Dexter Community Fund grows, the endowment will have the capacity to support even more projects and non-profit organizations to address community needs and enrich the quality of life within the Dexter community.

Anne Donevan & Jill Boydston (DCF), Marianne Wendt (Dexter Farmers Market) & Rachael Baldwin (DCF)

Thank you to our “good neighbors” at Erratic Ale. More than 40 people attended our Community Event on October 3rd at Erratic Ale to raise a pint and kick off the brewery’s “Good Neighbor” tap which was dedicated to DCF for the entire month of October. We’re thrilled to report the fund will receive $1,548 in donations from the dedicated tap. These funds will be added to the DCF endowment and used to support important initiatives that enhance the quality of life in our community. Thank you to Erratic Ale and everyone who enjoyed the Good Neighbor tap throughout the month.

Rhonda Kay Prokos & Angela Johnson (Dexter Senior Center), Anne Donevan, Elena Lundy, Rachael Baldwin & Melanie Szawara (DCF), Jim Carson & Cooper Holland (Dexter Senior Center)

Anne Donevan (DCF), Sarah Shugart (Faith In Action), Melissa Joy & Greg Brand (DCF)

Elena Lundy, Melissa Joy (DCF), Sarah Shugart & Fred Fahrner (Rotary), Melanie Szawara (DCF), Sherry Simpson, Marianne Mutschler & Kota (Rotary) and Greg Brand (DCF)

Elena Lundy & Melissa Joy (DCF),Thelma Tucker & Peggy Harless (Webster Township Historical Society), Melanie Szawara & Kim Beneteau (DCF).