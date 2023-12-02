Dexter City Council Delays Annexation Discussion on Sloan-Kingsley Property

At its November 27th meeting, the Dexter City Council postponed discussion and possible consideration of an annexation request by Baker Road Land Holdings LLC to its December 11th agenda.

The request submitted last May is for the annexation of 45 acres adjacent to the city in Scio Township. The applicant proposes a residential development for the land extending from the Dexter Crossings subdivision. The concept includes water and sewer services from the City of Dexter.

Dave Lutton, President of Baker Road Land Holdings, presented his case to the city council at its November meeting, saying, “I am here to offer our continued total cooperation and collaboration in a new process to get all the information you will need in order to decide whether to support making a proposal to Scio Township.”

The 45 acres are part of a 237-acre parcel commonly known as the Sloan-Kingsley property. In addition to the residential, the overall concept includes 87 acres for the Many Hands Lifesharing Community to serve as a residential/agricultural campus providing care and support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The remaining land of approximately 105 acres would be preserved by Scio Township.

The plan took a blow earlier when the Scio Township Board passed a resolution rejecting the land preservation element of the proposal. Supervisor Will Hathaway commented on the decision, “To paraphrase, Scio doesn't view the proposed annexation as a way to further our goals for land preservation, access to natural open space or the creation of non-motorized pathways. Scio isn't going to discuss the annexation proposal further until the City of Dexter takes action on it.”

That leaves it up to the Dexter City Council to discuss, which it was scheduled to do on November 27th. However, the council didn’t arrive at the agenda item until more than three hours into their meeting. The council voted to postpone the potentially lengthy discussion to its December 11th meeting.