Roadwork Advisory: N Wagner Road

WHEN: Monday, December 14, 2020WHERE: N. Wagner Road between Cottontail Lane and Woodlea Drive in Scio TownshipWHY: DTE-Gas Permit WorkBACKGROUND: On Monday, December 14, 2020, DTE-Gas will repair a section of gas main on N. Wagner Road between Cottontail Lane and Woodlea Drive in Scio Township. Wagner Road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The repairs are expected to take approximately one day. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Clifton McGee, DTE project manager, (734) 678-4318.