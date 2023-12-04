Dexter Township Board Votes to Put Public Safety Millage Renewals on February 2024 Ballot

Friday, at their second special meeting about the topic, the Dexter Township Board unanimously approved resolutions to place two millage renewals before Township voters in February. The resolutions seek renewals of current tax levies for emergency services as both the police and fire millages expire on December 31, 2023.

The text of the question for the police millage to be posed to voters as passed by the Township Board at their special meeting is as follows:

“Proposal to Renew Dexter Township Police Services Millage

"In 2006, the voters of Dexter Township approved a 5-year, 1.5 mill Police Services Millage. In 2011, 2014 and 2018, the voters of Dexter Township approved renewals to that millage at lawful rates to continue to provide Police Services in Dexter Township. The 2018 millage renewal of 1.4199 mill expired on December 31, 2023. To continue to provide revenue for the provision of Police Services, the Township is permitted by law to seek a renewal of the expired millage. This renewal will not increase the millage rate that was imposed in 2023 for police services.

"Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property in the Township of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan, be increased by $1.3903 per $1000 of taxable value (1.3903 mill) for a period of five (5) years, 2024 through 2028 inclusive, as a renewal of a previously voter authorized millage to provide funds for all lawful police services including personnel, equipment and facilities? It is estimated that 1.3903 mill would raise approximately $685,362.47 when first levied in 2024.”

Though the cost of fire services are expected to increase beyond the rates of the current millage, the township opted to seek only a renewal and use the fire fund balance maintained by the township to fill any potential shortfall from millage revenue. This approach means township residents will not see any increase in millage rates over what they have paid for the past 5 years. Local fire services are critical for insurance ratings which help Dexter Township residents maintain affordable home and renters insurance.

The text of the question for the fire millage to be posed to voters as passed by the Township Board at their special meeting is as follows:

“Proposal to Renew Dexter Township Fire and Emergency Services Millage

"In 2018 the voters of Dexter Township approved a 5-year 2.4 mill Fire and Emergency Services millage to continue to provide fire and emergency services in Dexter Township. That millage expired on December 31, 2023. To continue to provide revenue for the provision of Fire and Emergency Services, the Township is permitted by law to seek a renewal of the expired millage. This renewal will not increase the millage rate that was imposed in 2023 for fire and emergency services.

"Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be imposed on taxable property in the Township of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan, be increased by $2.3543 per $1000 of taxable value (2.3543 mill) for a period of five (5) years, 2024 through 2028 inclusive, as a renewal of a previously voter authorized millage that expired on December 31, 2023 to provide funds for all lawful fire and emergency services including personnel, equipment and facilities? It is estimated that 2.3543 mill would raise approximately $1,160,576.04 when first levied in 2024.”

“Police and fire services are critical for our community and with the upcoming expiration of the current millages our board was eager to get the issue before voters.” Said, Karen Sikkenga, Dexter Township Supervisor. “Maintaining the current millage levels is both good financial stewardship and allows these agencies to continue the excellent, responsive service our residents have come to expect. If any residents of Dexter Township have questions about these millage renewals we encourage them to reach out to Township Board members for more information.”