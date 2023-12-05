Dexter's Young Innovators Excel in LEGO Robotics Challenge

In the bustling, creative world of LEGO robotics, a team of young innovators from Dexter has been making waves. Meet the Dexter Red Bots, a spirited group of 4th and 5th graders from Wylie and Creekside Elementary Schools.

These students aren't just playing with LEGOs, which is fun enough in itself. They're solving real-world problems, coding, and engineering advanced LEGO robots. The team has recently completed a competition in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge, a global robotics program that introduces children to science, technology, engineering, and math.

The Dexter Red Bots, aka Team #4334, have been studiously preparing for the Challenge, meeting weekly since September 11th. Their camaraderie and teamwork shine and carry them through every task, from crafting an engaging presentation board to tackling complex programming challenges.

The FIRST LEGO League Challenge is a tiered program divided into three levels: FLL Discover for PreK to Grade 1, FLL Explore for Grades 2-4, and FLL Challenge for Grades 4-6. Our Dexter champions competed in the FLL Challenge, which demands a blend of research, problem-solving, and hands-on STEM experiences.

The team’s hard work paid off spectacularly at the regional competition. The Dexter Red Bots not only placed 3rd Overall but also earned 2nd place in Robot Design. This remarkable achievement has propelled them to the Michigan State Championship III in Saline, scheduled for December 16th. They're one of the eight teams advancing from a field of 32, eyeing a spot in the National Competition in Houston, Texas.

The heart of these competitions is the Robot Game board, where the bots and their drivers go head-to-head, or processor to processor, in a series of challenges meant to test the robot’s capabilities – a kind of mechanical agility course. But there’s a twist. For example, this year, one challenge had three possible outcomes, ranging from 10 to 30 points. BUT if you collaborate with the team competing across the table from you and succeed, you each receive 50 points.

The most obvious area of the competition is the Robot Game board. The teams bring their robot and attachments to the arena, and facing another team, run their robot through its programming and try to gain as many points as possible. The challenges on the Robot Game Board involve pushing, pulling, pressing, lifting, dragging, delivering items from one area of the game board to another, and any other creative solutions the team can think up.

The FLL significantly emphasizes Core Values: Discovery, Innovation, Impact, Inclusion, Teamwork, and, most importantly, Fun. These values are wired into every aspect of the competition, from the robot game to individual team judging sessions. Teams are evaluated on their adherence to these values, with undercover judges subtly assessing their interactions and teamwork.

Each team is evaluated in four areas: The Robot Game Board, an Innovation Project, Robot Design, and Core Values.

The Dexter Red Bots are gearing up for their next challenge at the State Championship on a journey that represents more than just a competition. It’s a chance for these young minds to push their creative boundaries and experience the thrill of teamwork toward a brighter, more innovative future.