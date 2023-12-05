Dexter's New Curio Shop, The Fox and Feather, Opens its Doors

Dexter has added to its downtown charm with the opening of "The Fox and Feather," a unique shop that blends whimsy with locality.

Rebecca Bischoff, the creative mind behind this enchanting venture, explains the nature of her shop, which ventures beyond traditional labels. "It's very hard to describe...it's everything that I like," she states, reflecting a personal touch in her collection. Her sister aptly describes it as "nothing boring." Indeed, "The Fox and Feather" is not just a shop but a reflection of Rebecca's eclectic taste, featuring cards, curios, art prints, and a myriad of unique gifts.

The Fox and Feather is on the corner of Main and Broad Streets. Sign coming soon.

Rebecca’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is reflected in her suppliers. Her inventory comes from "a lot of women-owned, queer-owned, and minority-owned businesses and designers." This diverse array of products not only enriches the shopping experience but also supports communities often overlooked by mainstream retail.

With two decades of experience as a graphic designer and illustrator, Rebecca's artistic flair is evident in her careful selection of products. "I've seen so much of it that what I like to choose are things that I haven't seen or that I think are really well designed or funny," she explains. As seen in every item in her shop, this artistic sensibility has a story, a touch of humor, or a design that captivates.

The Fox and Feather has an innovative twist. It's a fusion of Rebecca's professional and personal worlds. Initially seeking an office space, she realized her search would best come to fruition by combining her workspace with a retail environment.

Strategically located on the corner of Main and Broad Streets, Rebecca hopes to capture the curiosity of casual passersby. "I like for people to be able to come in and browse while they're having an ice cream or, you know, see what's new," she shares. This vision of creating a vibrant, community-oriented space adds another layer to her entrepreneurial journey.

Each aspect of the shop reflects a part of Rebecca’s journey, whether it's the local inspiration from Dexter's wildlife, her commitment to diversity, her artistic background, or her desire to create a communal space. Rebecca's story and shop remind us that when pursued with heart and creativity, dreams can weave an experience as intricate and beautiful as the items her shop holds.

To learn more about The Fox and Feather, stop in for a visit. Hours are Sun 12-4, Mon-Thu 11-6, Fri 11-7, Sat 10-7.

Photos by Doug Marrin