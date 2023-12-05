Dexter Hockey Drops Pair

The Dexter hockey team dropped a pair of games last week to fall to 1-3 overall on the season.

The Dreadnaughts could not overcome a slow start and fell to Rochester Stoney Creek 6-2 Wednesday night.

Stoney Creek scored three times in the first period for a 3-0 lead, but the Dreads would battle back in the second.

Jeremy Schroeder and Jack Burke each found the net in the second to draw the Dreads to 3-2, but Stoney Creek would answer with a late goal to make it 4-2 after two.

Stoney Creek would put the game away with two goals in the third period for the 6-2 win.

Dexter goaltenders were peppered with 55 shots on the night with Cade Stock stopping 43 of 46 and Elliot Hamlin stopped six of nine shots.

Schroeder and Jacob Wilson each had an assist for Dexter.

The Dreadnaughts then dropped a tough 2-1 decision to Portage Saturday night.

Once again, the Dreadnaughts fell behind early with the Muskies scoring twice for a 2-0 lead after one.

Dexter would get back in the game with a goal by Cameron Lippert in the second period to cut the lead to 2-1, but that is all the scoring for the night. Schroeder and Austin Hutchison picked up assists for the Dreads.

Stock was once again strong in net with 32 saves on 34 shots for Dexter.

The Dreads return to the ice Wednesday night when they take on Lenawee United in Chelsea at 6:30.