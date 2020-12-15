$10 Million in Funding Available as of 9 AM Today for Small Businesses - Washtenaw Businesses Apply Though Ann Arbor Spark

What are the eligibility requirements?

To be eligible to receive grant funding, businesses must be in one of the industries listed below:

Restaurants, bars and other food and beverage service providers

Travel and tourism destinations including lodging providers and hospitality businesses

Live event venues and movie theaters

Conference and meeting facilities

Ice skating rinks, indoor water parks and bowling centers

Gyms, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities

Because this Initiative is funded through federal CARES Act dollars distributed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to the Michigan Community Development Block Grant program , businesses must satisfy the HUD National Objective for job retention in order to receive funding.

The business must document that at least 51% of positions will be held by low to moderate income persons or in the case of microenterprises (five or fewer employees) that the business owner is a low to moderate income individual. This information will be requested by the Grant Administrator following the PMSBRI Application and only from businesses whose application meets all other initial screening criteria, including applications that are “first in” to the extent that funding is available.

For businesses that have five or fewer employees and are considered a “micro-enterprise,” the owner will compare their 2020 estimated annual income to the LMI income limit for the applicable county in which the business resides. If the owner’s estimated annual income in 2020 is at or lower than the applicable county’s LMI, the business would meet this requirement.

For business that have over five employees or did not meet the requirement as a micro-enterprise, the business should identify the 2020 estimated annual income of each employee whose job would be lost without the assistance of this grant and compare each to the LMI income limit for the applicable county in which the business resides. If at least 51% of the employees whose jobs would be lost, have an estimated annual 2020 income that is at or lower than the applicable county’s LMI limit, the business would meet this requirement.

Additional eligibility requirements:

Business must be in compliance with all State and local orders related to COVID-19, including, but not limited, to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

Be a for-profit entity, per HUD guidance (i.e., a sole proprietorship, partnership, corporation, or LLC)

Have a physical establishment in the Michigan County of Application and is NOT a home-based business

Provide goods or services to multiple clients or customers

Be current, or in a payment plan, on all local, state, and federal taxes due through 1/1/2020

Have an active and valid state license(s)/registration(s), if applicable

Is not an adverse party to litigation involving the State or municipality

Business or Business owner has not filed for bankruptcy in the last 10 years

Can identify a need for payroll, rent or mortgage payments, and/or utility expenses necessary to continue/restart business operations relative to the total grant amount

Had annual gross revenues in 2019 greater than $25,000

Has at least two employees, including the owner(s)

Has fewer than 50 employees (including full-time, part-time, and owner(s) on a world-wide basis)

How much grant funding can I apply for?

Grants will be awarded up to $15,000 and the business will identify their total grant request within the application.

What are eligible expenses?

Grants may only be used for the following eligible expenses: payroll expenses, rent/ mortgage payments, and utility expenses. Grant funds may be used by the business for eligible expenses expended between November 18, 2020 and April 30, 2021. Grant funds may not be used for any eligible expenses that were previously funded or will be funded by another state or federal grant program, including but not limited to, the Michigan Small Business Relief Program or the Michigan Small Business Restart Program.

More Information: