Whip Jams - A New Age of Live Music

By: Ashlee Root

Nadim Azzam, host and creator of Whip Jams, brings to life a new way to experience music. Whip Jams is a music discovery platform featuring live musical performances and interviews from a car. Nadim shares that in 2018 Whip Jams was an “idea to feature some of my original music… but I thought it would be a much cooler project to expand the idea into a fully produced series and feature other musicians in the community.”

The goal of Whip Jams is to provide a platform to discover music from emerging artists and showcase talent from within our communities. “We focus on presenting artists with the best production quality available while providing a platform that empowers artists to connect with fans in a fun way.” While Nadim drives during the car ride, artists perform an original song and are then interviewed. Nadim shares that the artist curation process comes from both in house selection and fan suggestion. “Our website (whipjams.com) has a submission form where fans can recommend artists they'd like to see next!’

“We're surrounded by so many incredible artists that deserve to be heard and fans that want to discover new music, but there's an overwhelming amount of content to sift through. Our goal is to find the best and share it with our community.” Nadim hopes that during this pandemic, when there is virtually no live music, Whip Jams will “provide a way for us all to stay connected to local music and hopefully that contributes to our sense of community during these difficult times.”

The creation of Whip Jams has opened Nadim's eyes to the world of music production. “It's been a really interesting role reversal for me, to be in the position of a producer/host supporting the artist rather than being the artist featured. It's provided valuable insight into what it takes to present an artist and all of the work that goes into it off camera. I have a much greater appreciation for the people behind the scenes putting everything together and perfecting the ideas.”

“I'm incredibly grateful for the team that I work with, otherwise Whip Jams would just be one of those ideas that remains a "what if”!” shares Nadim.

The first season of Whip Jams was filmed prior to the pandemic and highlights artists from Detroit, Flint and Ann Arbor. Whip Jams features artists of all genres, including Hip-Hop, Electronic, Pop, Indie, etc.

Season one of Whip Jams includes:

Episode 1: Ki5 - Ann Arbor artist Ki5 combines an a cappella background with live looping to create entire pop songs using only the human voice.

Episode 2: Mirror Monster - Mirror Monster is an experimental electronic pop duo consisting of David Minnix and Michael Skib, based in Ann Arbor, MI.

Episode 3: D. Vaughn the Illest - Hailing from Flint, Michigan, D.Vaughn The Illest is a heavy-hitting MC with a style reminiscent of 90’s Hip Hop.

Episode 4: Pariis Noel - Detroit’s own Pariis Noel is a lyricist that blends thoughtful introspection with contemporary Hip Hop production.

Episode 5: Dani Darling - Dani Darling is an indie soul crooner with an experimental lo-fi sound based in Ann Arbor, MI.