Furniture and Relationships that Last

By: Ashlee Root

Seven years ago, Shawn Panjwani’s father had stood in the exact same spot in preparation for the grand opening of All About Furniture. Though years have passed since the original picture, the values of this company still hold true. As Shawn, the stores manager, puts it, “We aren't just a furniture store. This place is a platform to do a lot of other things.”

All About Furniture, on Jackson Road located in Scio Township, specializes in fine handcrafted Amish made furniture. Shawn reveals that there is more to his amish furniture than the “traditional old mission style furniture” that automatically comes to mind. In addition to the traditional pieces, All About Furniture offers modern amish furniture that is suitable for many styles. The wood used in each piece is sourced from sustainable forestry right here in the United States. Shawn is correct in stating, “You get what you pay for here, there is no deception involved.” The furniture is simply beautiful and the care that went into perfecting each piece is obvious.

In addition to beautiful furniture, All About Furniture has set itself apart from other retailers due to the way its business is conducted. Shawn and his employees take pride in the personal relationships they form with their customers. “We are a team of hungry people. Hungry to improve and better ourselves in the environment in which you’re shopping.” He shares that constant improvements are being made to how AAF does business. He claims that it is not only for his satisfaction but also for the customers. The staff makes a real effort to get to know their customers and build relationships with them. Shawn shares that relationships with customers don’t just end once the sale is made. “We follow up one, sometimes even two years down the road to see how the furniture is holding up.”

All About Furniture implements a ‘no pressure’ attitude towards sales. “If you want to buy from us, awesome. If you don't want to buy from us, awesome.” Shawn shares that if customers come into the store and are not finding anything they like, he often suggests other stores where they may find what they are looking for. AAF is concerned with getting you something you are satisfied with, even if it does not come from their store. “In the long run, I feel that it’s beneficial from a spiritual standpoint and a business standpoint as well.”

Shawn and All About Furniture have a mission to do good and that shows through their radical transparency and complete honesty with their customers. Shawn understands the importance of customer satisfaction and inorder to get what you want you have to give first. “I see humanity as this, a plus and a minus. When you die you either leave a plus point for humanity of a minus point. I just want to leave a plus point and I'm good to go.”