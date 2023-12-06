Dexter's 2024 Bicentennial Plans are Full Steam Ahead

In about six months, Dexter's streets will transform into a lively playground of history and festivity, and the city is already gearing up for its 2024 Bicentennial Celebration. Josh Tanghe, Assistant to the City Manager, updated the city council at its November 27 meeting on the developing plans for Dexter’s 200th birthday.

The celebration marks the 200th anniversary of when founder Samuel Dexter purchased the land that would become his namesake village. Originally known as "Mill Creek Settlement," the town was platted in 1830, and its name was officially changed to “Dexter.”

"Over the last few months, the Arts, Culture & Heritage Committee and the Bicentennial Subcommittee have discussed the concept of the carnival," Tanghe reported in his recent briefing to the council. The two groups have decided Dexter will collaborate with WadeShows, a carnival company based in Livonia, to bring the festivities to life.

Tanghe and other city officials walked through the proposed festival grounds with Michael Prelesnik of WadeShows, envisaging the transformation of Main St., Central St., and Monument Park into a carnival celebration. After the tour, it was decided to close an additional block of Central St. for the carnival rides, keeping Main St. open.

Understanding the impact on residents, Tanghe highlighted plans to reach out to those living along Central Street for their input. With a proposed end time of 10:00 pm, the city is mindful of balancing celebration with community comfort.

The carnival not only promises fun but may also be a good financial structure. "WadeShows generates revenues through ticket/wristband sales and the sales of food and beverage…WadeShows may also offer a 10% revenue-sharing, but this would be discussed as a part of the contract the City would sign formally ‘hiring’ WadeShows to put on the carnival,” reported Tanghe. This partnership would allow the city to host the event without directly paying WadeShows.

The city is considering setting up bounce houses in Monument Park at no cost, offering a free, family-friendly option alongside the ticketed carnival attractions.

"Staff is confident in the City’s ability to support this scale of an event," Tanghe stated, outlining the next steps, including discussions with local safety departments and finalizing contracts.

A Tentative Timeline of Celebration

June 16 : Arrival of WadeShows.

: Arrival of WadeShows. June 19 : Setup begins with street closures.

: Setup begins with street closures. June 20th-22nd : The carnival opens, offering three days of fun and festivities.

: The carnival opens, offering three days of fun and festivities. June 23: Breakdown and departure of WadeShows.

Stay tuned as the city deliberates on bringing this carnival dream to life.