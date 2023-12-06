Santa is Coming to Dexter Dec. 8th! Woo Hoo!

After special arrangements with the North Pole, Dexter Orthodontics is very excited to announce that Santa Claus is coming to Dexter for the “Light Up Dexter” event on Friday, December 8th between 6:00-8:00 pm at Monument Park. Children of all ages are invited to meet Santa and receive a FREE photo with him. This will be held in the downtown Gazebo and all provided by Dexter Orthodontics.

But first, Santa will lead the countdown for the beautiful tree-lighting spectacle at 6:15 pm.

This will be a magical event in downtown Dexter, so we hope everyone can join in the fun!

Monument Park

Downtown Dexter