Dexter Overcomes Slow Start to Move to 2-0

The Dexter basketball team overcame a very slow start to improve to 2-0 on the season with a 48-37 win over Michigan Collegiate Tuesday night.

The young Dreadnaught squad was ice cold in the first quarter with Collegiate, the Division 2 runners-up from last season taking a 9-2 lead after one.

Jack DeMerell helped the Dreads stay in the game with seven second quarter points with Dexter hanging tough, trailing 17-12 at the break.

The offense began to click in the third with six points from Scott Smith and five from DeMerell to help the Dreadnaughts outscore Collegiate 17-7 to take a 29-24 lead after three quarters.

Dexter put the game away in the fourth with six points from Will Simpson and four each from Marcus Keeler and Ben Murphy.

DeMerell finished with a team high 17 points and added five assists and five steals.

Simpson added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Murphy added four points and three steals.

Smith, Keeler, and Andrew Boydston scored four each, while Garrett Sharp added three.

The Dreadnaught will return to the court Tuesday night when they take on Ann Arbor Huron.