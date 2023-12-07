Fast Start Lifts Dexter Girls' Past Brighton in Opener

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter girls' basketball team used a fast start in the first quarter to take an early lead and held on to defeat Brighton 40-29 in the season opener Tuesday night.

Alyssa Gullekson, Addison Chase, and Heidi Fuchs all hit first quarter triples to help the Dreads jump out two a 18-8 lead after one period.

Gullekson scored five in the first and Alena Blumberg four to give Dexter the early lead.

The Dreadnaughts cooled off in the second, but the defense continued to shut down the Bulldogs and the lead was still 11 at the break 26-15.

Brighton tried to claw its way back into the game by outscoring Dexter 10-6, but Blumberg scored five in the third to keep the Dreads up 32-25 heading to the fourth.

Blumberg would score six of the teams eight points in the fourth and the Dexter defense held Brighton to just four points in the fourth to help the Dreads hold on for the 40-29 win.

Blumberg finished with a team high 17 points on the night.

Fuchs finished with seven points, while Chase and Gullekson each had five. Kendall Cabana and Addy Wylie each had two, while Lizzy Lewis and Harper Backus scored one each.

The Dreadnaughts will take part in the Arbor Prep Icebreaker Showcase Saturday at 11:30 against Saginaw Heritage.