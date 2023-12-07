Dexter Senior Center Has Its New Director

The Dexter Senior Center Board is excited to announce the appointment of our new Executive Director, Anne Williams. Anne has more than 25 years of experience in the nonprofit sector, including experience in executive roles and as a consultant for nonprofit governance and organization capacity building. Anne has also served as a Trustee for Washtenaw Community College, and as a member of the Washtenaw County Workforce Development Board. Her graduate studies include a Master in Business Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management and Leadership

“Anne’s background is ideally suited for advancing Dexter Senior Center’s mission at this time. Her expertise in the nonprofit sector as a consultant for many organizations has allowed her to amass a wealth of experiences and knowledge that will aid DSC as we collaborate with the Dexter Community Schools in the creation of a multigenerational community center. Our Board is thrilled to have Anne’s skills and talents leading the way for our members’ well-being and the Center’s growth,” - Jim Carson, President of the Board.

Anne will assume her role on December 18th.