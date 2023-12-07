Senior/Community Center forums scheduled for the Dexter community

Dexter Community Schools are hosting three upcoming forums to give the community an opportunity to discuss the future of a senior center/community center.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Bates Boardroom and then again on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. inside Creekside school’s cafeteria and on Wednesday Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. through Zoom, DCS will have the forums as a way for the community to learn more, ask questions, look at concepts, give their views and in general discuss what’s expected to be an all around community asset.

In a message about the forums, DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis said “Dexter Community Schools is the recipient of an $8.5 million dollar allocation from the state budget to acquire, construct, renovate, and establish a program for a senior center and community center. Now that details of the funding are becoming more available, we will be hosting a series of community forums.”

“This is an incredible opportunity for our community and we look forward to conversations about this wonderful gift to our senior center and all residents of Dexter Community Schools,” Timmis said.

It was announced in July that following this year’s state budget process, local legislators were able to bring home a higher-than-anticipated budget item for FY 2024 that will allow the development of a multigenerational center in the Dexter community. The new center is expected to be a senior center and community center for all ages.

The school district boundaries are being used to define the “Dexter community.”

Dexter Community Schools serves students and the community throughout an 84-square-mile school district in both Washtenaw and Livingston counties. The district boundaries encompass the city of Dexter plus parts of 8 other townships including Dexter Township, Webster Township, Scio Township, Northfield Township, Hamburg Township, Lima Township, Freedom Township and Lodi Township.

The third forum will be via Zoom and participants are asked to register for the webinar using this link or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w0MM7MqwRc6hqKuJ4heZoA#/registration.