Dexter's Brianna Harshe's dream come true is just down the road as a Wolverine

Dexter student-athlete Brianna Harshe recently signed to attend and play soccer at the University of Michigan. For her, it was a moment of seeing the hard work paying off and a dream coming true.

The Sun Times News (STN) caught up with Harshe, a senior at Dexter High School, to ask her about this very cool news.

“Awesome!” she said of how she felt in signing. “I’m so excited about the opportunity and feel more motivated than ever to prepare myself for the journey ahead.”

So why did she sign with U of M.

“I’ve dreamt of playing soccer for the University of Michigan ever since I can remember,” Harshe says. “I’ve had posters of the women’s soccer team hanging up on my walls since I was a little girl and grew up cheering on the team at home games. I’ve grown to appreciate the University of Michigan’s world-class academics and what I believe is the best college town in the country. I’m lucky to have the opportunity to pursue this lifelong dream.”

With her parents on signing day. photo by Cooper Schwartz

In her path to getting here, Harshe has played club soccer rather than with the high school team. She said she switched clubs from Dexter Soccer Club to the Michigan Hawks when she was nine years old and has been with the Hawks ever since. She said unfortunately, due to her club commitments, she’s been unable to play soccer for the high school, but she added, “I love to cheer on the team whenever I can!”

STN asked her what some highlights were for her that led up to her signing.

“I attended a Michigan football game during my official visit last fall and was blown away by the pride and passion surrounding Michigan athletics,” she said. “It was the first time I had experienced the athletics program from the perspective of potentially being a part of it one day, and I was extremely excited by the possibility.”

On the soccer field, she said she’s enjoyed the various high-stakes matches she’s played in throughout her club soccer career.

She said she’s loves the adrenaline rush she gets before kick-off as “I’m about to compete alongside my teammates, who have also become my best friends.”

Soccer has given her the opportunity to travel to some amazing places with her team, she said, and she’s made lots of really special memories along the way.

“One of my favorite experiences was going to Japan with my team last year,” she said. “We got to play against local teams and see a new culture. Through this experience, I was able to form friendships with people whom I’d likely otherwise never get the chance to meet.”

Her love for soccer goes deep and it’s helped guide her.

“I love that soccer challenges me both physically and intellectually,” Harshe says. “In order to play soccer at a high level, you need to be fit and possess the skill set that any moment demands, but you also must have the vision to recognize the best play given the circumstances.”

Knowing the time and dedication it took over the years, STN asked Harshe about the help and support she’s received and what it’s meant.

“I’m so grateful for my parents’ unwavering support, including the tremendous sacrifices they have made for me as I work to achieve my goals,” she said. “I’m also incredibly thankful for my older brother, Sam, who has always believed in me -- often more than I've believed in myself. I strive to be half as hard-working, disciplined, caring, and kind as he is. Additionally, I’m grateful for the belief that the wonderful Michigan Women’s Soccer Coaching Staff has shown in me. I’m ready to do whatever it takes to make the program and school proud. Go Blue!”