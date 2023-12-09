Dexter Girls Roll Past Saginaw Heritage

Cover- STN File Photo

The Dexter girls’ basketball team took an early commanding lead and held off a furious fourth quarter rally to defeat Saginaw Heritage 49-40 at the Icebreaker Classic and Ypsilanti Arbor Prep Saturday.

Alena Blumberg scored seven and Addison Chase five as the Dreadnaughts built a 12-9 lead after one quarter.

The defense would lock down in the second and held Heritage to just three points and went on a 16-3 run to take a 28-12 lead at the break. Six dreads scored in the quarter with Alyssa Gullekson scoring five to lead the charge for Dexter.

The Dreads continued to pour it on in the third with a 15-6 run for a 43-18 lead after three with Blumberg scoring nine in the quarter.

Heritage did not quit and made things a little interesting in the fourth by outscoring Dexter 22-6 in the quarter, but it was not enough as the Dreadnaughts held on for the win.

Blumberg finished with a team high 19 points.

Gullekson added 11 points and Chase chipped in with eight. Kendall Cabana scored five points, Harper Backus, Heidi Fuchs, and Addison Streetman two each.

Dexter improved to 2-0 overall on the season.