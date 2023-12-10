Dexter Wrestlers 13th at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Inv
Cover-STN File Photo
The Dexter wrestling team came home with a 13th-place finish at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Invitational Saturday.
Dexter finished with 74 points in the meet won by Clarkston.
Coming off a season where he earned Division 1 all-state honors, the Dreadnaughts Matthew Joyce picked up where he left off by winning the 150-pound weight class with a 4-0 record. He was dominant in his four wins with an injury default victory in his first match before getting a second period pin in the quarterfinals. He then cruised to a pair of 16-1 wins in the semis and finals to claim the title.
William Kletzka picked up a fifth-place finish at 120 pounds with a 4-2 record on the day.
Sean White also picked up a fifth-place finish at 175 with a 4-2 record.
Theodore Reich went 2-2 on the day, while Tuckey Godfrey and Casey Clark both picked up one win for the Dreadnaughts.