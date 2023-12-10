Dexter Wrestlers 13th at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Inv

Cover-STN File Photo

The Dexter wrestling team came home with a 13th-place finish at Howell’s Herm Wilkinson Invitational Saturday.

Dexter finished with 74 points in the meet won by Clarkston.

Coming off a season where he earned Division 1 all-state honors, the Dreadnaughts Matthew Joyce picked up where he left off by winning the 150-pound weight class with a 4-0 record. He was dominant in his four wins with an injury default victory in his first match before getting a second period pin in the quarterfinals. He then cruised to a pair of 16-1 wins in the semis and finals to claim the title.

Dexter wrestlers that placed at Howell were Will Kletzka, Sean White, and Matthew Joyce. Photo provided by Nicole Kletzka

William Kletzka picked up a fifth-place finish at 120 pounds with a 4-2 record on the day.

Sean White also picked up a fifth-place finish at 175 with a 4-2 record.

Theodore Reich went 2-2 on the day, while Tuckey Godfrey and Casey Clark both picked up one win for the Dreadnaughts.