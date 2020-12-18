A Big Green Thumbs Up for Dexter Community Garden

By Doug Marrin

The disappointing year we’re experiencing wasn’t able to dim Dexter’s green thumb enthusiasts. A summary of Dexter’s Community Garden activity was included in the Council’s meeting packet for December 14, 2020.

"We’d like to thank the community and encourage them to continue to support the local food system," says DFM Manager Dana Queen. "You can find tons of local food all winter long at the Dexter Winter Marketplace, Agricole Farm Stop, Vestergaard Farms, and other local farmers markets and locally sourced farm stops."

The Community Garden is (or was) located on Dan Hoey Road. For those familiar with the area, the garden was just south of the old silo and outbuildings. It consists of 16 plots and 8 raised beds. Because of the pandemic and safety precautions, the growing season got off to a late start. The City did not announce the garden’s opening until very late spring.

In a summer already dealing with (you know what), gardeners also faced a late start, an early wet season, and then drought at the end of summer. But none of that stopped the gardeners from coaxing a bounty of vegetables and such from the earth.

Based on an end-of-the-season survey,

Around 40 people participated in gardening on the City’s lot.

Produce grown included tomatoes, potatoes, onions, cucumber, acorn squash, spaghetti squash, butternut squash, snap peas, green beans, zucchini, bell peppers, habanero peppers, basil, thyme, sunflowers, carrots, cantaloupe, lettuce, beans, eggplant, zinnias, marigolds, kale, cabbage, tomatillos.

The total harvest from the garden was estimated to be more than 460 lbs.

Around 250 lbs of the harvest was shared with others.

An estimated more than 120 people received food from the garden.

Faith in Action received much of the shared produce.

This was the last year for the Community Garden in that location. Avalon Housing has purchased the land for the construction of Hilltop View Apartments. Next, the Community Garden is being moved a short distance to the north side of the Avalon property to an area purchased by DTE to install a substation. DTE has granted permission for the use of its land for the Community Garden.

For anyone interested in procuring a plot in next year’s garden, applications can be found on the City’s website.