Synopsis of Webster Township Virtual Board Meeting,

The Webster Township Virtual Board Meeting was called to order on the GoTo Meeting platform at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on December 15, 2020, at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees John Westman, Dan Munzel, Shelly Vrsek, Jeff Harms; Zoning Administrator Randy Raiford; Assessor Bill Sinkule; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney and 6 citizens.

Motion to approve the minutes as presented of the Webster Township Board of Trustees Regular Meeting held on November 17, 2020, as presented. Carried.

Motion to approve the agenda as presented. Carried.

Motion to pay Phoenix Contractors Inc. application #3611-07 in the amount of $182,097.12 dated 11/30/2020. Carried.

Motion to move forward with Revize, based on comments and input, to go to the next phase of development. Carried.

Motion to accept the Treasurer’s report and pay bills as presented, as well as those anticipated bills received until our next meeting scheduled for January 19, 2021. Carried.

Approval of the consent agenda.

Discussion on Festival Permit Application.

Discussion on Zoning Compliance fees.

Motion to approve the application form for Land Division, Combination, or Boundary

Adjustments. Carried.

Motion to approve the appointments of George Goodman to the Planning Commission

ending 1/24; Jennifer Simonds and Eugene Hopkins to the Zoning Board of Appeals ending

1/24; Tom Bloomer and Linda Hosford to the PDR Board ending 1/23; Dita Albert, Steve

Zamansky and Tracy Rose to the Board of Review ending 1/23; Tom Neil, Sheila Hoeft, Karl Fink

and John Cares to the Compensation ending 1/22, 1/23, 1/25, and 1/26 respectively. Carried.

Discussion on WCRC Tree Policy Resolution

Discussion on CMR add-on Contract

Motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:30 p.m. Carried.

Respectfully submitted, Barbara Calleja, Clerk

Full minutes are available at twp.webster.mi.us