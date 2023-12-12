Dexter Farmers Market has a Season of Resilience and Community Engagement

At the recent city council meeting on November 27th, Dexter Farmers Market Manager Marianne Wendt presented the season’s review, marking her second year at the helm. The market, operating from May through October in the Alpine Street pavilion, celebrated its 17th season in downtown Dexter.

Having completed her Market Manager Training this year, Wendt described the market's mission: "To provide fresh local produce and goods to support our local community and boost our economy." She emphasized the market's role in offering shopping options to Dexter's citizens and attracting visitors. Wendt said, " A successful market attracts visitors and provides a very important local shopping option for Dexters’ citizens."

This year, the market once again boasted an impressive variety of produce, including herbs, vegetables, and fruits, along with other food items like meats, honey, and baked goods. The focus was on commerce and community engagement, which is evident from the wide array of events like live music, food safety events, and children's activities. Wendt highlighted, "In 2023, Kidz Biz brought in lots of wonderful young entrepreneurs to showcase their handmade products and also learn all sorts of business lessons in the process."

However, the season saw challenges, including declining customer attendance and decreasing produce vendors. Around 10,000 people visited in 2023, compared to over 13,000 in 2022. Wendt attributed this to factors like competition with neighboring markets and changes in consumer behavior. Wendt noted that understanding these dynamics is crucial for future planning. Despite these challenges, the market saw an increase in income, signaling resilience and potential for growth.

Wendt also highlighted the market's participation in programs like SNAP & DUFB, WIC, and Senior Market Bucks, helping Dexter citizens purchase over $2,000 in fresh local foods.

Looking ahead to 2024, Wendt is focused on recruiting more produce vendors, considering a potential relocation, and enhancing its social media presence, among other initiatives.

“I want to thank all of Dexter’s vendors, leaders, volunteers and customers. Without them, we would not have had a successful market,” Wendt concluded. “I learned much more in my second year as market manager. I would like to continue to learn more and grow the market further. I am grateful for the opportunity to work in the Dexter Community.”

