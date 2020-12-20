Dexter Forum Recap from 12-19-20

From John Hansen

You could just tell that we were all ready to wrap up the 2020 Forum season. We did float over a dozen topics or so, but most of the enthusiasm was shown when wishing each other a Merry Christmas and a Happy (and safe) New Year.

Karl invited us all to drive through the Nativity scene at the Dexter United Methodist Church. No charge (not even a bucket at the end).

Councilman Michels said that the City was about to do its annual goal setting exercise and was open to suggestions.

There were lots of good feelings about the beginning of Covid vaccine administration and questions and comments about who, how many, where, when, and how much. The state and county both have on-line dashboards with much information.

Our tax collectors reported that residential tax receipts were at or above normal, but some businesses were struggling and may qualify for waivers of penalties and interest on deferred payments.

A bunch of downtown business changes were noted, including the move of the Family barbershop to around the corner by the Cottage Inn, the closing of the Artistica Gallery, the switch from commercial to residential of the ground floor of the Jeffords condos, and the sale of the original Encore Theater space.

Not everything happens quickly, but we should celebrate progress as it occurs. Commissioner Jason told us about a grant from the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund that will bring high-speed broadband to 80% of our area's previously unserved rural parts within seven years. High speed, indeed.

The schools are on break now but have been cleared to re-open in January based on local decisions and local data.

And in the true spirit of Christmas, Mary Ellen Miller pointed out that on Monday, Saturn and Jupiter will be in close alignment, which happens every 800 years and is thought by some to have been what we call the Star of Bethlehem. Right now, it can also serve as our long-awaited light at the end of the tunnel.

We will start the new year fresh with our first meeting on Saturday, January 2 at 8:30 AM on Zoom, of course, but with high hopes for peace, good health, understanding, and in-person meetings asap.