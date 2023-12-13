Great deals and selection under a new name in Scio Township

The business at 6541 Jackson Road is still offering great deals under local ownership, but it’s doing it under a new name that means a lot to store owner Sara Graham.

Now called Graham’s Upscale Liquidation Store, this business in Scio Township is working to be an even better option for people looking for a great deal or gift.

With a rebranding and new name, Graham wants to get the word out to the community about the change at the business formerly known as Bin and Pallet Co. She said the store will be able to provide even more consistent inventory selections at great prices, including selections from Sam’s Club, Wayfair, Amazon, Target, Kohl’s and Home Depot.

From toys, clothing, furniture, home décor, health/beauty and a wide range of other products, Graham said each week you might be able to find what you’re looking for by visiting 6541 Jackson Road.

“Stop here first and we might have it,” Graham said.

The new name comes from her desire to remember her late father, who died when she was 19. She said she wants to carry on the family name and the values he taught her, from integrity, trust and commitment.

“I’m doing this to honor him,” Graham said.

Graham’s Upscale Liquidation Store will continue to look to connect with the community as well as advocating for local small businesses, through things like hosting events. In the store, Graham said nearly each week the selection gets new products and deals.

She said their goal is to offer “great quality, value and customer service.”

Graham’s Upscale Liquidation Store is located at 6541 Jackson Road and can be reached by phone at 734-369-6034. To learn more, check out its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Its open Tuesday - Friday: 9 a.m.-6 m.; Saturday: 9a.m.-5 m. and will announce a couple Sundays 12-5p.m. for the holidays.