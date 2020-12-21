"Service Above Self" – Dexter Rotary Quietly Works Behind the Holiday Scenes

By Doug Marrin

Even as the season turns colder, Dexter Rotary Club members have kept their sleeves rolled up doing volunteer work for the community.

In addition to such tasks as delivering fresh produce weekly to Faith in Action, helping with the Community Garden, and funding various projects around the area, the club recently helped the Dexter Lions sell Christmas trees for another fantastic fundraising season.

Rotary members quickly learn the rewards of volunteering go beyond the money raised. Freshman Rotary member Melanie Szawara took advantage of the service opportunity with the Lions tree lot to make it a family outing.

“This is the perfect opportunity to volunteer our time as a family,” she says. “There is always something to do whether it is adding candy canes to the tree for kids, replacing trees after they are sold, cutting string, etc. It was also a great opportunity to see community members as they performed their family traditions.”

Rotary members Melanie Szawara and DCS Superintendent Chris Timmis are two of the dozen Rotarians that helped the Dexter Lions in their annual Christmas Tree Sale

Rotary members also staffed the Salvation Army kettles at Busch’s and chimed in $1,084 for the charity. The amount was during a match program making the total raised for the charity $2,169.34.

“This was the first time that I participated in the Red Kettle bell ringing,” says Rotary Club President, Alix Smith. “The kettle was already very full when I arrived. The Dexter community is a very generous bunch!”

Rotary’s motto is, “Service Above Self.” Listening to its members, you quickly learn they not only look for ways to serve the community but doing good is the lens through which they often see life.

“I've participated in our Red Kettle bell ringing since we began the annual opportunity,” says long-time member Duane Newland. “I think of the true meaning of Christmas and the Red Kettle simultaneously. I always have.”

Rotary member Duane Newland

Dexter Rotary also donated $600 in gift cards to the Fisher House to be used toward food purchases for the veterans living there.

You can find more information on Dexter Rotary at https://rotarydexter.org/

Photos: Courtesy Alix Smith