Dexter Falls to Huron in SEC Red Opener

Cover- STN File Photo

A strong Ann Arbor Huron team that reach the D1 state quarterfinals last season pulled away to hand Dexter its first loss of the season 74-39 Monday night.

The Dreadnaughts held strong in the opening quarter, with Ben Murphy and Jack DeMerell each hitting a pair of three-pointer and trailed the River Rats 17-14.

Dexter would go cold in the second with Garrett Sharp scoring the only four points for the Dreads and Huron would blow the game open with a 21-4 run to take a 38-18 lead into halftime.

DeMerell and and Murphy combined for 10 of the Dreads 12 points in the fourth as Huron extended its lead to 55-30 after three and cruised to the win.

"With our young group, we’re going to file this one away and get back to the weight room tomorrow, hit the court and prepare for a tough Ypsilanti Lincoln team on Thursday," Coach Jason Rushton said.

DeMerell finished with a team high 17 points with Murphy adding 14. Sharp and Scott Smith finished with four points each for the Dreadnaughts.