First Impression Awards

As the holiday season approaches, I like to take this time of year to spend a few moments in self-evaluation mode. Have I truly been an advocate for more joy? What kind of impression do I leave. What kind of first impression do I give to strangers? Invariably, as I look at the present and recent past, thoughts drift to future Steve and the type of person I want him to be. As I was having a vigorous think on this self-evaluation review, my mind drifted to the past at who were the all-stars of first impressions I have come across over the past several years. As I drop names on you all, I would ask you to think about those who have made amazing first impressions on you. Who were they? Can you remember the moment? Was there an outcome? Likewise, who have you been a first impression to over the past year? Looking back, was it all you hoped it would be? What would you change?

With that in mind, I often find myself appreciating examples of others to help me in my constant state of self-improvement and to truly be an advocate for more joy. My First Impression Champion Awards go to:

Doug Marrin. 10 years. It has been 10 years since we moved to Dexter. As we were looking for houses, my wife and I would meet to go house hunting. She kept telling me about this wonderful little coffee shop in Dexter called Foggy Bottom. She went on and on about the wonderful man behind the counter every time she went in. It wasn’t just your order he took. It was a conversation. Telling him about our plans, his “Welcome to the community” comment was genuine and warm. Even though Foggy Bottom is no more, Doug is all around our communities, touching and changing lives. Thank you, Doug. Craig McCalla. It was in July when we closed on our house and our son was about to turn 5. We needed to find a school! I called Dexter Community Schools and who answered the phone? Craig. At that time, Craig was the principal of Cornerstone, one of the 2 Young 5 – 2nd

grade schools in town. He was the most helpful person I had ever met and walked me through the process of enrollment. What an amazing ambassador for the district. When my son finished 2nd grade, we found a wooden anchor at a local store (shout out to you 3 Bird in Dexter). We bought it for Craig as a thank you for helping us get anchored in the community. Thank you, Craig! Tiffany Mahoney. Anyone who has kids will tell you, once you give thanks for making sure they have ten fingers and ten toes, one of the prayers that are next up is that they make good friends. At a before school picnic our Young 5 teacher had (shout out to you, the amazing Mrs. Shannon) a mom approached us and introduced herself. She introduced her young son Keegan to my son and off they went to play. She told us she was born and raised in Dexter and raved about the community. We made lifelong friends that day. Keegan’s older sisters would end up babysitting our son and our son is active in their church’s youth group. The Mahoney family was an answered prayer about our son finding good friends. It was an incredible bonus of the friendships my wife and I made as well. Thank you, Tiffany (and Steve, Nya, Bria, and Keegan).

There are many others, but these three were the first impressions we had in our new hometown. Thinking back, we are forever grateful that these folks, along with many others not mentioned, who advocated not only for joy, but for their community and were so welcoming, warm, and believable. Again, I ask, who has given you amazing first impressions? Are you giving your best impression to people you don’t know? Tribe of Up friends, this is our mandate. If we are to advocate for more joy in our communities, always remember how important that first impression is. Nice is free and first impressions are forever! To those mentioned above and to those in my heart, thank you!

Steve is a proud Dexter resident and the Owner, Director of First Impressions, Vice President of Up and Chief Joy Advocator at Better Place Consulting. Let him know how you are doing at steve@betterplacemgmt.com.