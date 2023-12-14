Dexter's Development Dilemma for 3045 Broad Street

The vacant lots at 3045 Broad Street in Dexter will remain empty, with the most recent development plans falling through.

Common Sail Investment Group out of Brighton has been working on plans for the past year to develop the former industrial site next to Mill Creek Park. Their plans were for two apartment buildings with first-floor retail space and underground parking. But like other developers before them, Common Sail was stymied by cost versus return. The investment group allowed its predevelopment agreement to expire and has communicated it will not pursue a purchase agreement.

The five lots comprising about three acres were once home to the downtown industry, primarily DAPCO, with others filling in after DAPCO moved to the Bishop Circle Business & Research Park. The city and DDA now own the properties. Over the years, developers have eyed the attractive parcels as good investments in popular Dexter.

In 2017, Norfolk Homes entered into a predevelopment agreement with the city and held four public forums to get public input on what people would like to see brought into town. The result was mixed use in various forms. Ideas predominantly included residential units and retail, but city offices, sheriff’s substation, and senior center were also introduced at different times.

The property had its challenges, including industrial blight and the relocation of a DTE substation that had been in operation since 1913. Unable to get the numbers to work, Norfolk walked away in 2021. Common Sail broached the city regarding the property in October 2022 with fresh energy and ideas. Dexter Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol explained that both sides agree that the plans are not feasible as presented.

At the December 11th Dexter City Council meeting, Councilmember Semifero introduced a discussion item to get the council’s thoughts on once again conducting public input sessions on the property's future. Given the length of time that has passed since the last sessions, Semifero wants to hear if public opinion has shifted.

Councilmember Griffin strongly supported the idea of conducting listening sessions. The council member suggested using a third-party moderator could increase public engagement and trust in the process.

Aniol assured the council that even though another developer as exited, the city is learning a lot and each attempt goes further in the process.

Mayor Keough concluded the discussion, saying, “It seems like people are in favor of getting input. So, let’s figure out how to do it.”