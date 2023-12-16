Dexter Girls’ Pick Up Two Quick Wins

In a quick turnaround, the Dexter girls picked up a pair of wins Friday night and early Saturday morning to improve to 4-0 overall on the season.

The Dreadnaughts took down Ypsilanti Lincoln 55-21 in the SEC Red opener Friday night.

Dexter used a big second and third quarter to blow open a close game and the Dreads defense limited Lincoln to just seven second half points for the win.

Alena Blumberg and Heidi Fuchs scored four points each in the opening quarter to give the Dreadnaughts a 10-7 lead after one.

Addy Wylie hit a pair of triples to spark the Dreads to 17-7 run in the second for a 27-14 lead at the break.

The Dexter defense locked down in the third, allowing the Railsplitters to just two points, while Blumberg scored seven in the quarter to give the Dreads a 45-16 lead after three and they would cruise in the fourth.

Blumberg led the Dreads with 18 points, while Fuchs added nine.

Wylie scored eight and Addison Chase chipped in with six. Kendall Cabana added four points, Anna Marie Myint and Alyssa Gullekson three each, and Lizzie Lewis and Harper Backus each with two.

Dexter then had an early start Saturday when they took part in the Best of Michigan Classic in Belleville at 8:00 AM and came away with a 44-38 win over Ferndale.

The Dreads started fast with a 22-11 run in the first quarter with Chase scoring eight points. Blumberg scored six in the quarter and Cabana five to give Dexter the early lead.

The Dreadnaughts struggled in the second with just four points and Ferndale rallied to cut the Dexter lead to 26-24 at the break.

Dexter continued to struggle in the third with just six points but were able to hold on to a 32-28 lead after three by holding Ferndale to just four points in the quarter.

Free throw shooting would be the difference as the Dreadnaughts were 10 for 10 from the line in the fourth to seal the win. Blumberg and Gullekson were both 4-4 from the line in the fourth, while Cabana hit both of her tries from the charity stripe for the Dreads.

Blumberg led Dexter with 14 points, while Cabana had nine, and Chase eight. Fuchs finished with five points, while Gullekson and Backus each scored four.

Dexter will host rival Chelsea in a showdown Friday night at 5:30 PM.

Photos by Mike Williamson