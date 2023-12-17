Dexter Wrestlers Win Skyline Invitational

Photo provided by Nicole Kletzka

The Dexter wrestling team came away with three weight class champions and brought home some hardware as the Dreadnaughts won the Ann Arbor Skyline Invitational Saturday.

The Dread finished with 187 points to beat out Tecumseh with 179 and Walled Lake Western 172.

Nine of the 10 Dreads wrestlers placed at the tournament, including seven with top three finishes in their weight classes.

Matthew Joyce remained undefeated on the season by going 3-0 to win the 157-pound title. He won all three of his matches by pin including a pin over a Tecumseh wrestler in the finals which ended up being the point swing that put the Dreads on top of the Indians in the final standings.

Will Kletzka claimed the 120-pound title with a 3-0 record on the day. He picked up a major decision and two pins on his way to the title.

Sean White was the third Dreads wrestler to claim a title by winning the 175-pound title with three pins on the day.

Jasper Dye came up just short of a 150-pound title falling in the finals and finishing 3-1 overall on the day.

Sullivan Hines battled back from losing his first match at 126 and rolled to three straight pins to finish third.

Tucker Godfrey dropped his semifinal match at 138 but battled to a pair of wins in the consolation bracket to finish third.

Casey Clark had the busiest day for the Dreads with five matches and battled to a 4-1 record to claim third place at 144.

Adam Gilbert also battled back from a first round loss to go 2-2 on the day and finished fourth at 190.

Sam Burgos had a busy day as well by going 2-3 at 285 and finished sixth for the Dreadnaughts.

The Dreadnaughts split a pair of matches at an SEC tri-meet at Pioneer earlier in the week. They defeated Pioneer 66-18 and fell to Monroe 51-21.

Godfrey, Clark, and Joyce picked up two wins each, while Kletzka and White each had one win.