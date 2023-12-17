Dexter firefighters respond to propane blast

The Dexter Area Fire Department was busy over the past week; responding to a propane explosion and a basement fire.

On Dec. 14, the DAFD responded to the Carriage Hills neighborhood for a report of a propane explosion with a single patient who sustained burn and blast injuries. DAFD Fire Chief Doug Armstrong said they received the call at 8:25 p.m. that night.

“When we arrived the patient was awake and talking and stated he was attempting to light a propane powered heater at the time of the explosion,” said Armstrong,

A vehicle was severely damaged in the blast that was heard several blocks away.

Armstrong said the patient was transported to the University of Michigan Burn Center for evaluation and treatment. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, Huron Valley Ambulance and the DAFD responded to the call.

In another call on Friday, Dec. 15, the DAFD with assistance from the Scio Township Fire Department responded to a basement fire on north Scully Road at 10:06 p.m. that night. Armstrong said upon arrival there was smoke and flames coming from the basement and the first floor kitchen.

“The fire was quickly extinguished,” said Armstrong. “The activated smoke detectors helped alert the occupants and they safely exited the house. A family pet did not survive the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”