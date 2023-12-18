Students in Washtenaw County get empowered through the My Future Fund

Great news for students around the county as the Washtenaw Intermediate School District announced on December 17 that over 12,000 students across Washtenaw County receive free college and career savings accounts.

The Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) announced in a message to the community that, “Beginning this month, thousands of Washtenaw County students will be able to log into their My Future Fund accounts that jump start their college and career dreams. In a bold move to create equitable opportunities for children, the Washtenaw County government allocated funds benefiting more than 12,000 students in grades 2-6 in its inaugural year.”

In the announcement, Sara Saylor, Children’s Savings Account Coordinator, emphasized that, "My Future Fund is a tangible step towards supporting the dreams and aspirations of our young minds.”

According to the WISD, “Every eligible 2nd-6th grade student attending a participating Washtenaw County public school will automatically be enrolled for a My Future Fund savings account. Some students may also qualify for up to $500 based on income eligibility.”

The WISD said funds are directly provided by the Washtenaw County government and the program is coordinated by the Washtenaw Intermediate School District (WISD) in partnership with local public schools and the Michigan Education Savings Program (MESP).

Saylor said in the announcement that the “community is invested in the future of young people.”

“This is a way to begin the conversation of education after high school and represents a starting point for students and families,” said Saylor.

The WISD said families with eligible students will be able to access their free accounts through the My Future Fund Family Portal. They will be able to view student deposits, current balances, and link to a family MESP account.

“The first round of accounts have received their funds, with the next round scheduled for early 2024,” the WISD said in its announcement. “To celebrate this exciting milestone, My Future Fund will host a kickoff at Childs Elementary School of Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Ypsilanti, MI, on Monday, December 18, 2023, with Washtenaw County Commissioners Justin Hodge and Caroline Sanders.”

“I firmly believe in the transformative power of education. The My Future Fund accounts reflect this ideal, shining as a beacon of hope and opportunity for our students' diverse futures. It signifies an investment in the dreams, aspirations, and limitless potential of our youth,” said Robert Jansen, Superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated Schools, in the WISD announcement. “I'm proud that Washtenaw County is leading the way in empowering our students, laying a foundation for their educational and vocational journeys, and ensuring their quest for knowledge and skill mastery is not hindered by financial barriers. Together, we are committed to turning aspirations into achievements, dreams into degrees, and skills into successful careers.”

The WISD said families will begin to receive account information through their school districts in December and January. My Future Fund will also be hosting virtual sessions for families to guide them through the login process:

December 19, 2023, at 1:00 pm - Registration Link

January 11, 2024, at 7:00 pm - Registration Link

“I am excited to celebrate this important milestone of our investment in the children of Washtenaw County,” Justin Hodge, Chair of the Board of Commissioners and Board champion for the My Future Fund Program, said in the announcement. “Families being able to see funds in their children’s savings accounts makes the path to secondary education and generational success clearer. Investing in our kids now strengthens families and creates a brighter future for everyone in Washtenaw County.”

Parents or guardians should sign the release form at www.myfuturefund.org to make sure their children will receive any additional funds in the future and take full advantage of the program. While there is no set deadline, prompt form completion is strongly encouraged.