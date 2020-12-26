COVID Vaccine Inoculation is Not the End of Coronavirus Concerns

By Doug Marrin

By now, you've probably heard that the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine is being administered in Washtenaw County.

The Dexter Forum had the vaccination on its agenda for its December 19, 2020 meeting. And in what has become a hallmark of the Forum, some attendees could speak on the matter.

The County has laid out the phased distribution of the vaccine on its website:

Phase 1A includes paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials and are unable to work from home, as well as residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes people 75 years of age or older and frontline essential workers in critical infrastructure. Phase 1C includes people 16 years of age or older at high risk of severe illness due to COVID-19 infection and some other essential workers whose position impacts life, safety, and protection during the COVID-19 response. Phase 2 is a mass vaccination campaign for all individuals 16 years and older.

But the question on many people's COVID-fatigued minds is, "When can I get the vaccination?" Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski was in attendance and told the Forum the County anticipates Phase 1B to happen in late January, followed by Phase 1C. The general population, Phase 2, is expected to begin receiving its shots sometime in March or April. But, there's a possibility it may come a little sooner because more vaccines than expected may be available.

"There are two more vaccines that are in process," said Maciejewski. "One produced by Johnson and Johnson and the fourth one being produced by AstraZeneca. Those are expected to go before the FDA at the end of January."

Maciejewski told the Forum that a fifth and sixth vaccine was in process, working toward FDA approval sometime in February or March. The initial vaccine strategy was to bring forward six different vaccine brands hoping that one or two were effective. "They’re in process to potentially get six that work, and that’s pretty amazing progress in the scientific community,” he added.

Dexter School Board President Julie Shumaker informed the group that Dexter Community Schools has made its Bates Administration Building available as an inoculation site when it comes time for mass vaccination.

Also attending the Forum was Ryan Henyard gave a word of caution regarding the vaccination and how it works. “The vaccine comes in two doses. It’s about a 21-day wait until your second dose. And then for most of the trials, it has been around another 20-30 days to show the antibodies that resist severe disease.”

Henyard encouraged people to continue safety precautions after getting their first shot. “It’s a longer process than one and done like a lot of our other inoculations,” he said.

Washtenaw County Treasurer Catherine McCleary was in attendance and concurred with Henyard adding, “Not only do you need to repeat the vaccine within about a month, but it's also possible we may need to get the vaccine every year just like the flu shot. We may have even to get two every year, which is twice what we get with a flu shot.”

McCleary compared COVID-19 vaccinations to other historical viral outbreaks such as measles and mumps, for which inoculations have been ongoing for generations. “We don't expect that it's going to be eradicated until 60 to 90% of the population to wherever you are traveling is inoculated.”

“I hate the phrase ‘new normal,’ but we have entered a very different phase in our culture, our life, and our society,” added McCleary. “The technology and changes in the work environment are profound. I don’t even realize all the ramifications, but I can see it coming.”

Henyard added another sobering pause for any vaccination jubilation by explaining that while the shot may protect the person inoculated, it is unknown if that person can spread the virus.

“The vaccine keeps you from getting sick, but we don’t know whether the vaccine keeps you from spreading COVID-19,” he said. “That’s why I gave the entreaty to wear your mask still.”

As of this writing, Washtenaw County reports a total of 11,275 doses of COVID vaccine given. Of those, 2,500 are from Moderna and 8,775 from Pfizer. County hospitals have inoculated 9,325 and the County health department 1,950.