Scio Township sends letter to Gov. Whitmer

Scio Township has sent a letter to Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer requesting support for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund designation of the Gelman Sciences site.

In follow up to the township board setting out the way forward to address the contaminated site, the township board, with township supervisor Will Hathaway as the spokesman, made its desires officially known to the governor earlier this month.

The township board also held a special meeting on Dec. 21, to further discuss and plan its next steps in the two-track approach to the Gelman site and plume, which is located in Ann Arbor and Scio Township.

Much of the Dec. 21 special meeting was held in closed session in order for the township board to receive advice from the township’s attorney and other experts on the matter of the proposed 4th amended Consent Judgment in case ATTORNEY GENERAL v GELMAN SCIENCES, Inc., now pending in the Washtenaw County Circuit Court.

In his letter to Whitmer, Hathaway said:

“The communities have worked with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Gelman through a 1992 Consent Judgment to obtain a protective remedy for this site. However, Gelman has refused to perform work that will protect the public health and the environment from the release and migration of dioxane, which USEPA has categorized as a probable human carcinogen. The proposed August 2020 Fourth Amended Consent Judgment has been rejected by Scio Township and other local communities as not sufficient to protect the lives, homes and environment. The County of Washtenaw, City of Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Charter Township and Scio Township are now in agreement that placing the Gelman Site on the NPL (National Priorities List) is the most viable mechanism to address the environmental risks posed to the community by the Gelman contamination.”

Hathaway said the contamination has already impacted a four mile by one mile area of local aquifer with dioxane. He said it’s a threat to water supply, private residential wells, residential buildings vapor intrusion and natural resources.

In explaining what Superfund means, the EPA’s website states:

“Thousands of contaminated sites exist nationally due to hazardous waste being dumped, left out in the open, or otherwise improperly managed. These sites include manufacturing facilities, processing plants, landfills and mining sites.

“In the late 1970s, toxic waste dumps such as Love Canal and Valley of the Drums received national attention when the public learned about the risks to human health and the environment posed by contaminated sites.

“In response, Congress established the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act (CERCLA) in 1980.

“CERCLA is informally called Superfund. It allows EPA to clean up contaminated sites. It also forces the parties responsible for the contamination to either perform cleanups or reimburse the government for EPA-led cleanup work.

“When there is no viable responsible party, Superfund gives EPA the funds and authority to clean up contaminated sites.”

Hathaway said an EPA preliminary assessment from 2017 concluded the site qualifies.

“We request that you provide a Concurrence Letter to USEPA supporting the continuance of the designation process for inclusion of the Gelman Site as a NPL site,” Hathaway wrote to Whitmer.

As far as the court case, there’s not much that can be said at this point from the special meeting.

Hathaway said the township board met in closed session with attorney William Stapleton and expert witness Keith Gadway to discuss all 19 items listed in the board’s previously approved resolution. He said they also discussed some additional concerns.

“While we cannot share the substance of these discussions with the township's attorney, all of the intervenors must submit their written arguments to Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Connors by the January deadline,” Hathaway said. “Gelman will then have an opportunity to respond. Once the documents are filed with the court, then the information will be public. The court hearings have been moved to March 8 and 9.”