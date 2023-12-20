Dexter Planning Commission Reviews Kentwood Place Development Proposal

The Dexter Planning Commission convened on December 4th to discuss Kentwood Place, a proposed duplex and townhouse development. The meeting was a platform for the project's applicants, Ken Brown and Pam Byrnes, to present their plans and receive feedback.

Community Development Manager Michelle Aniol clarified, “This is a discussion tonight, no action by planning commission, but it provides the applicant an opportunity to explain or present to you their concept for the project and make their best case for it and allows us to provide feedback without being legally bound by commitment.”

Kentwood Place is a conceptual Planned Unit Development (PUD) plan by 3165 Baker LLC for properties at 3165 Baker Road and 8020 Forest Street. The 0.78-acre site is proposed to house four duplex/townhome buildings with 15 residential units. Each unit, measuring 2,740 square feet, would feature 2.5 floors, two bedrooms, a basement, and a two-car garage. The development plan includes access points from Baker Road and Forest Street and is currently surrounded by commercial and residential parcels, bordering Verapose Yoga and the parking lot behind Aubree’s.

The planning session allowed the commission to evaluate aspects like use, density, design, and integration with existing development. No formal action or binding commitments were made at this stage.

Commissioner Jim Carty expressed a mixed reaction to the project. While appreciating the townhouse form and its potential to bring housing into downtown Dexter, Carty raised concerns about bypassing zoning ordinances using a PUD. “We have those requirements for a reason,” he stated.

However, he referenced a recent project, The Pelham, as an example where developer response to public and planning commission feedback led to unanimous approval, encouraging Brown and Byrnes to consider modifications to their proposal. “So, I want to make it clear, I don't mean to be discouraging you at all,” added Carty. “I really like certain aspects of this project a lot.”

The commission's feedback expressed overall appreciation for the plans but with specific observations to be worked out on diverse aspects such as mix-use development, landscaping, walkways, driveways, fire department access, and building setbacks. This meeting marked an early stage in the concept's developmental process.

Image: Midwestern Consulting per PC meeting packet