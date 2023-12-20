Dexter Police Report, November 2023

In November 2023, Deputies responded to 197 calls for police service in the City of Dexter, down from 262 the previous year for a 25% decrease. Total calls for the year (Jan-Nov) are 2,605, down from 3,123 for the same period last year, a 17% decrease.

Officers conducted 89 traffic stops, down from 126 last year. Eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault with intent to murder

Four crashes

Two medical assists

16 citizen assists

One mental health

Two welfare checks

One fraud

One disorderly conduct

One child neglect

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to the City of Dexter:

On November 8th, Deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of Dongara Drive for medical assistance. As Deputies arrived, a subject advanced toward Deputies while holding a knife in a threatening manner. Deputies gave verbal commands for the subject to drop the knife. However, they did not comply and continued to advance on the Deputy. A Taser was discharged, and the subject was taken into custody without further incident. Deputies then learned that another subject inside the residence had been stabbed and requested medical attention. The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail and charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felonious assault, and resisting a police officer.

The entire November 2023 call log can be found at the link below.