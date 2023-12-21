Scio Twp Police Report, November 2023

In November 2023, Deputies responded to 756 calls for police service in Scio Township, down from 803 the previous year for a 6% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Nov) are 9,036, down from 9,313 for the same period last year for a 3% decrease.

Officers conducted 235 traffic stops, down from 298 last year. Thirty-eight citations were issued.

Notable events from the November police call log include:

Six assaults

Four home invasions

Three breaking & entering

Five larcenies

Three vehicle thefts

51 crashes

33 citizen assists

21 welfare checks

11 mental health

Nine disorderlies

Two fraud

Seven shoplifting

Three embezzlements

Two OUI

Four attempted suicide (adult)

One death investigation

One parental kidnapping

One sudden death (natural)

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Scio Township:

On November 1st, Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rabbit Run Circle for a missing person complaint. Deputies learned that the missing 81-year-old suffered from Alzheimer’s and had been missing for several hours. Deputies checked the area for the subject but were initially unsuccessful in locating him. Deputies then got a break in the case after a concerned citizen called 911 after observing the missing subject at Imagine Fitness on Liberty. Deputies went to Imagine Fitness and recovered the missing subject, who was unharmed, and returned him to his family.

On November 2nd, Deputies investigated multiple burglaries in the 4600 Block of Grouse Drive and 4200 Block of Chickadee Court. Unknown suspect(s) broke into multiple homes under construction, stealing the appliances from within, and fled in an unknown direction. The cases are currently under investigation.

On November 7th, Deputies responded to the Meijer Gas Station for the report of an MDOP, where the 911 caller’s vehicle was being intentionally struck numerous times by another vehicle. Deputies arrived and contacted the driver of the vehicle that was intentionally ramming the other vehicle. During the investigation, the at-fault driver admitted to drinking alcohol, and the reason they rammed the other vehicle was that the driver of the other vehicle would not move out of the gas pump they wanted to use. Deputies conducted an on-scene OWI investigation and later determined the subject was intoxicated and arrested the 48-year-old Ann Arbor Resident for OWI. The case is awaiting toxicology results.

On November 6th, Deputies were dispatched to 6450 Jackson Road (Menards) for a found ten-year-old. Dispatch advised Deputies that the caller found a child who had just crossed Jackson Road near Menards with no coat or shoes. When Deputies arrived, they spoke to the caller, who had the child in their backseat. After the Deputies were able to get ahold of the child’s parents, it was learned that the child has behavioral issues and is diagnosed with ADHD and depression. HVA evaluated the child, cleared them, and returned them to their parent’s custody without incident.

On November 11th, Deputies responded to Orange Blossom in Scio Farms after a female called 911 to report she thought her stalker ex-boyfriend was just at her home. A Deputy arrived a short time later, and when he knocked at the front door of the residence, two shots were fired through the door from inside the residence, almost striking said Deputy. The suspect told the Deputy she shot through the door because she thought he was her stalker ex-boyfriend. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. The Deputy was not injured in this incident, and charges were forwarded to Washtenaw County Prosector’s Office for review.

On November 13th, Deputies responded to the area of Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and N. Zeeb Road for a report of a three-car accident with two drivers being ejected and one driver being pinned in. Two of the three drivers were transported from the scene with serious injuries. Unfortunately, one of the drivers, a 55-year-old Dexter resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The case is under investigation by the Traffic Services Division. Toxicology reports indicate one of the involved parties was highly intoxicated on numerous substances at the time of the crash.

The entire November 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.