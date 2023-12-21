Dexter Twp Police Report, November 2023

By Doug Marrin, Editor

In November 2023, Deputies responded to 128 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 168 the previous year for a 24% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Nov) are1,775, up slightly from 1,772 for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 46 traffic stops, down from 56 last year. Seven citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One larceny

14 crashes

Four medical assists

Three citizen assists

Four welfare checks

One mental health

One fraud

Two disorderlies

One stalking

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department reported the following details to Dexter Township:

On November 21st, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint in the 11000 block of Patina Drive. The complaint advised that he contacted an individual regarding a loan after locating a phone number online. The complainant stated that the subject they spoke to suggested establishing a payment trend and that the subject would deposit money into their bank account to make payments. When the complainant noticed deposits into their account, they then utilized those funds to make payments in excess of $3,900. Shortly after making the payments, the deposits were removed from their account, and they could no longer contact the original subject.

