Dexter Twp Police Report, November 2023
By Doug Marrin, Editor
In November 2023, Deputies responded to 128 calls for police service in Dexter Township, down from 168 the previous year for a 24% decrease. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Nov) are1,775, up slightly from 1,772 for the same period last year.
Officers conducted 46 traffic stops, down from 56 last year. Seven citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One assault
- One larceny
- 14 crashes
- Four medical assists
- Three citizen assists
- Four welfare checks
- One mental health
- One fraud
- Two disorderlies
- One stalking
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department reported the following details to Dexter Township:
On November 21st, Deputies investigated a fraud complaint in the 11000 block of Patina Drive. The complaint advised that he contacted an individual regarding a loan after locating a phone number online. The complainant stated that the subject they spoke to suggested establishing a payment trend and that the subject would deposit money into their bank account to make payments. When the complainant noticed deposits into their account, they then utilized those funds to make payments in excess of $3,900. Shortly after making the payments, the deposits were removed from their account, and they could no longer contact the original subject.
The entire November 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.