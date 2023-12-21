Webster Twp Police Report, November 2023

In November 2023, Deputies conducted 150 calls for police service in Webster Township, up from 132 the previous year for a 14% increase. Total calls for 2023 (Jan-Nov) are 1,668, up from 1,419, an 18% increase.

Officers conducted 54 traffic stops, up from 32 last year. Two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Two robberies

Nine crashes

Two medical assists

Four citizen assists

Three welfare checks

Eight mental health (all to the same block address)

One death investigation

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On November 16th, Deputies assisted the Hamburg Township Police Department locate a stolen vehicle out of their jurisdiction. Hamburg Township Police were tracking the vehicle in the areas of Daly Road and Zeeb Road. Once in the area, the vehicle was located abandoned in a field in the 5700 block of Daly Road. Hamburg Township Police deployed a drone to check the field for any suspects. However, they were unable to locate anyone.

The entire November 2023 police call log can be found at the link below.