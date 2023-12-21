Lily's Place is Dexter's Newest Gem

A charming new boutique has blossomed in Dexter, adding more fun vibe to the already great local shopping scene. Lily's Place is the brainchild of Jamie Lippens, her mother, and her sister to create a unique and affordable clothing shop. With its doors open for just over a week, this shop is already creating a buzz.

Jamie Lippens explains, "I've been in Dexter for around 14 years. My mom, originally from Manchester, was inching towards retirement but wanted to do something fun. She loves shopping, so we quickly hatched this plan, found a space, and here we are." Their venture was given life with a helping hand from Cassie at Proven Kitchen and Bath Studio, adding that special touch of interior décor complete with chandeliers.

Jamie Lippens in her new store, Lily’s Place. Photo by Faith from Painted Trout.

Describing the essence of Lily's Place, Jamie says, "It's a boutique apparel, mostly women's clothing. We're also about gifts, accessories, purses, and jewelry. But what's close to our heart is keeping it affordable. We want people to find regular wear here, especially work clothes." Not forgetting the little ones, Jamie adds, "We've got a kids' section too, which is a blast to put together."

The community's reception has been overwhelmingly positive. "All the other shops have been so welcoming, sending people our way. It's been fantastic," Jamie says. The store holds a special place in the family's heart, named after Jamie's daughter, Lily, the eldest granddaughter.

When asked why Dexter was the chosen spot for this venture, Jamie explains, "Dexter is growing, and with new shops popping up, it's perfect. People love the idea of hopping from one store to another and grabbing lunch in between."

Photo by Doug Marrin

Adding to the uniqueness of Lily's Place is Grizz, a French Bulldog, and the store's mascot. "We are a dog-friendly store, and Grizz is a big part of what we do,” adds Jamie. “We even have a fun stamp system named after him. Find Grizz hidden around the store, and you're in for a treat."

Jamie, her sister, and her mother want Lily's Place to be more than a store. The trio seeks to establish it as a destination where shopping is infused with style and community spirit. As they strive to make every visit memorable, Dexter has indeed gained another gem in its retail crown.

Lily’s Place is at 3219 Broad St (next to Cottage Inn) in Dexter. Hours are 10-6 daily, excluding holidays. For more information, stop in for a visit.